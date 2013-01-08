Matt Andrews

Marshmallow Nebula

Marshmallow Nebula marshmallow nebula space travel telescope hubble photoshop illustration hello computer
I was looking at toasted marshmallow images recently for a project. I found an image with the marshmallow on fire and thought it looked like an image from the Hubble. So I made the concept into a desktop.

