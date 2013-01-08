PSD Lovernight Typography Flyer Template

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
DOWNLOAD FULLY EDITABLE PSD FILE at http://bit.ly/t4f7CM
Any party can be successfully promoted with this great flyer template. The whole flyer is designed to be modern, and that’s why it uses modern fonts and colors.
This party flyer template is 5 by 7 in (5.27 in by 7.27 in with bleeds) and is ready for print, because it’s in CMYK at 300 dpi. The psd file can be edited in Adobe Photoshop, and to be able to change the text.