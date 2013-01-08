Eva-Lotta Lamm

Pseudology

Pseudology lettering
Lettering practice (dictionary.com Word of the Day)

pseudology
\soo-DOL-uh-jee\

Lying considered as an art.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
