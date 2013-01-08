Will Taylor

OddJobz Website Under Construction

Will Taylor
Will Taylor
  • Save
OddJobz Website Under Construction website development design ui ux cms
Download color palette

I haven't posted anything in a few weeks, but I've been busy. Here's a quick snippet of what I've been working on. A job searching platform for users to find random opportunities in their neighborhood!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Will Taylor
Will Taylor
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Will Taylor

View profile
    • Like