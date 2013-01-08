Chris Braniff

Hoops Rebound

Chris Braniff
Chris Braniff
  • Save
Hoops Rebound basketball hoops dribbble purple branding orange
Download color palette

A wee rebound of my original branding inversed on a purple background. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Chris Braniff
Chris Braniff

More by Chris Braniff

View profile
    • Like