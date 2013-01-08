Cataldo Cappiello

Personal Logo (Take2)

Cataldo Cappiello
Cataldo Cappiello
  • Save
Personal Logo (Take2) logo vector illustrator pen stylographic
Download color palette

I tried to remove the "satanic" effect, and tried a different theme...
Also, I removed the eyes and filled the void in the center with my name.
Still, I'm not satisfied with this, and I'll probably change it in whole.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Cataldo Cappiello
Cataldo Cappiello

More by Cataldo Cappiello

View profile
    • Like