Happliday

Happliday lettering illustration typography holiday card
For this years holiday card I found my inspiration from James Jean's Rift book which I often share with students. The overall card reads "Happliday" and when you connect the marked folds the card reads "Happy" on one end and then "Holiday" on the other. They are 4-color process on 100# Cover French's Poptone Whip Cream with A7 French's Poptone Red Hot envelopes.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
