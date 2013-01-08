Brittany Travitz

Search with AR mobile search ar
visual mock for an ar concept
surfacing deals and recommendations based on where you are, your personal tastes and specific search requests

portrait orientation = map view
landscape orientation = ar view

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
