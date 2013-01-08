Silas 🍄

Profile (CSS3/HTML5)

Silas 🍄
Silas 🍄
  • Save
Profile (CSS3/HTML5) design ui widget profile web
Download color palette

I just had to go all CSS3 on that. Of course, I kept my sanity by making it even more minimal. It looks better in 2x. Feel free to fork it.
The creepy little monster was made by @Vlademareous

Follow me on twitter

69f5cd4176b933e31b05bca73cab81d8
Rebound of
Profile
By Rovane Durso
View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Silas 🍄
Silas 🍄
Latinx Designer. sustainability. diversity. mental health.

More by Silas 🍄

View profile
    • Like