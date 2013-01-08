Francesca Ramos

The Year of Becoming

The Year of Becoming typography postcard print 2013
a self-initiated postcard project sent to friends and family. full view here: http://idea-obscura.tumblr.com/post/39604583744/2012-you-kicked-my-ass-in-a-good-way-it-was-a

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
