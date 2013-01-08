Shawn Hooghkirk ✌

Beem Outdoors - Homepage

Shawn Hooghkirk ✌
Shawn Hooghkirk ✌
  • Save
Beem Outdoors - Homepage website design homepage layout green yellow white
Download color palette

Would like some feedback on this.

The website is for a company called Beem Outdoors, who manufacture generators for home and outdoor use. They stand out in their space by being the first in a variety of ways.

I've kept this zoomed out to keep focus on balance and rhythm of the page, rather than the detail work. This idea inspired by @Kerem Suer here http://drbl.in/gnvZ

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Shawn Hooghkirk ✌
Shawn Hooghkirk ✌

More by Shawn Hooghkirk ✌

View profile
    • Like