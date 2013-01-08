Beem Outdoors - Homepage

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Would like some feedback on this.
The website is for a company called Beem Outdoors, who manufacture generators for home and outdoor use. They stand out in their space by being the first in a variety of ways.
I've kept this zoomed out to keep focus on balance and rhythm of the page, rather than the detail work. This idea inspired by @Kerem Suer here http://drbl.in/gnvZ