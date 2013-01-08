Max Kutz

walkabout.

Max Kutz
Max Kutz
  • Save
walkabout. logo road walkabout circle custom type
Download color palette

for an uprising film collective based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. they wanted something that was minimal, unique, and easily recognizable.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Max Kutz
Max Kutz

More by Max Kutz

View profile
    • Like