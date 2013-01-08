Destinations - Responsive Footer

Dear Dribbblers!

It's been a year now since I decided to quit my regular job to become a freelancer. When thinking about the past year I have to admit that it's most probably been the best one so far. One of my very first (and maybe naive) thoughts after leaving my regular job was: yay, now I'll have waaaay more time for sideprojects. Well the truth is, that reality looked a bit different :) Anyway.

Last spring/summer my best friend confronted me with a blink of an idea. I immediately liked it and we started to put our heart and soul into it, with the goal to turn this spark into a great project. Lets Travel Somewhere was born - at least on paper :) As time went by, I fell more and more in love with the idea and concept. And here we are today - I'm really happy to release it and I hope that you'll like it too :)

PS.: Stay tuned for some more sideprojects to come.