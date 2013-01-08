Diego Cano

Happy New Year

Happy New Year greeting newyear illustration characters
As you may know, 2012 has been a shitty year here in Spain, so this is the most positive I can be right now :-S

Anyway... have a nice year, dribblers! Keep pushing pixels :-)

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
