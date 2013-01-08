Ines Gamler

Contact - Details

Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Hire Me
  • Save
Contact - Details ui stamp mail boat texture contact contactform pattern travel responsive
Download color palette

Dear Dribbblers!

It's been a year now since I decided to quit my regular job to become a freelancer. When thinking about the past year I have to admit that it's most probably been the best one so far. One of my very first (and maybe naive) thoughts after leaving my regular job was: yay, now I'll have waaaay more time for sideprojects. Well the truth is, that reality looked a bit different :) Anyway.

Last spring/summer my best friend confronted me with a blink of an idea. I immediately liked it and we started to put our heart and soul into it, with the goal to turn this spark into a great project. Lets Travel Somewhere was born - at least on paper :) As time went by, I fell more and more in love with the idea and concept. And here we are today - I'm really happy to release it and I hope that you'll like it too :)

PS.: Stay tuned for some more sideprojects to come.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ines Gamler

View profile
    • Like