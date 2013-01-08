Luke Etheridge

Hotspot Central Logo

Luke Etheridge
Luke Etheridge
Hire Me
  • Save
Hotspot Central Logo orange logo logo design gradient gradient logo arrow dart board target target logo simple mark branding brand orange brand shadow solid shadow archery tilt tilted design logos
Download color palette

Just realised that I never shared the logo mark I did for Hotspot Central a little while back, so here it is...

Luke Etheridge
Luke Etheridge
Graphic Designer. Logo Designer. Illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Luke Etheridge

View profile
    • Like