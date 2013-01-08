Oakley One Icon Issue 7

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The latest issue of One Icon, Oakley's digital magazine, is now live. Download the One Icon app or find it in the Apple Newsstand. Now available for retina iPads as well. I had fun working on the articles Shred Notes and Cabin Fever.