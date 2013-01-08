Lyla Warren

“Maleficent as Dragon” for Disney’s Wonderground Gallery

See more photos and read about the piece here: http://lylawarren.com/2013/01/maleficent-as-dragon-final/

Title: “Maleficent as Dragon”
Dimensions: approximately 14″ tall x 10.5″ wide x 6″ deep
Editions: Limited edition of 5 hand painted cast
Materials: Casts are polyurethane resin and acrylic paint (original sculpted from Monster Clay)
For Sale: Editions are available at the Disneyland’s Wonderground Gallery in Dowtown Disney, Anaheim

