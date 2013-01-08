Daedal

Soul Khan Poster poster illustration music soul khan city ny paint drip
Poster design for the Brooklyn Based rapper Soul Khan to go with his lyrics:

"I'd rebuild a city soon as a quake hit it, and fix the next town over while the paints dripping"

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
