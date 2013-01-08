Justin Zimmerman

CMU Basketball Banners

Justin Zimmerman
Justin Zimmerman
  • Save
CMU Basketball Banners basketball poster sports
Download color palette

2 of the 6 players that will be used. Larger version coming when everything is finalized.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Justin Zimmerman
Justin Zimmerman

More by Justin Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like