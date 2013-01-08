DΛNIEL PΛUL

WordPress Plugin: SharePlus

wordpress plugin html css3 jquery
Share+ is a powerful & highly customisable social sharing WordPress plugin which creates a new social sharing experience for your site users. Powered by jQuery, CSS3 and supports HTML5. Also includes 5 designs...

Get the plugin: http://danielpaul.me/projects/share+/

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
