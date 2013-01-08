Daniel Coffelt

Pixel Picasso

Pixel Picasso logo debut
Hello Dribbble, it is awesome to finally be a part of this community. My debut shot will be a logo designed for a blog featuring the artwork of various artists.

I am looking forward to sharing more of my work.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
