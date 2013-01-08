Danny Chapman

MyGov

Danny Chapman
MyGov gov 2.0 presidential innovation fellows white house
Version 1.0 logo for MyGov - a platform for connecting people and governmen, and a project of the White House Presidential Innovation Fellows program.

http://whitehouse.gov/innovationfellows/

I need your help making this better. Ideas and contributions welcome on GitHub or here on Dribbble.

https://github.com/presidential-innovation-fellows/mygov-logo

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
