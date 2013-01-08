Band

Velocity: Two Concepts

Two very different proposals now for the client to work with here.
One is inspired by vintage cycling ads, the second from the five colors of the Rainbow Jersey, worn by the reigning world champion in a bicycle racing discipline.
Opinions or preferences?

