Mobile icon sketchbook items

Trying to represent "mental health" without using trademarks (no cross) and without a "broken" sort of puzzle piece metaphor. With the synapse motif in the top row, I feel like I'm getting closer. At this size, the flouro bulb seems a bit "noosey" - not what I'm looking for. And the gear doesn't fit at all.

EDIT: also re: the synapses - the idea that they aren't balanced subtley hints that there is an issue without adding to the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
