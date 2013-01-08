Andrew Lockhart

Rockhart Test Piece

Andrew Lockhart
Andrew Lockhart
  • Save
Rockhart Test Piece rockhart pixel 8-bit video games 3-d printing metal
Download color palette

Another necklace idea for Rockhart.

3-D printed in steel by the fantastic guys at Shapeways.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Andrew Lockhart
Andrew Lockhart

More by Andrew Lockhart

View profile
    • Like