Appiphony Site Redesign

Appiphony Site Redesign site color simple cool appiphony
Well, it's finally live. There are still some buggy things going on and the contact form has not been "hooked up" yet, but its up nonetheless! Woohoo!

See it live here: www.appiphony.com

EDIT: everything should be working, if you see any bugs let me know! Thanks!

By Jake Fleming
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Lead Designer at Labelbox

