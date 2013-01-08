Appiphony Site Redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Well, it's finally live. There are still some buggy things going on and the contact form has not been "hooked up" yet, but its up nonetheless! Woohoo!
See it live here: www.appiphony.com
EDIT: everything should be working, if you see any bugs let me know! Thanks!