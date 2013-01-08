Ash Lyons

Pixel Dino

Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons
  • Save
Pixel Dino pixel dinosaur dino 8-bit
Download color palette

Did this little dino guy for a game jam a couple years back. Decided to bring him back to life and give him a background to chill in.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons

More by Ash Lyons

View profile
    • Like