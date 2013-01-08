Daniel Goffin

Wheat, weird houses and wind energy

Daniel Goffin
Daniel Goffin
  • Save
Wheat, weird houses and wind energy symmetrain wind energy house mushroom weird green isometric flat colour derelict
Download color palette

Some of the isometric game assets I created today: A weird mushroom house, a house that stands on it's side with an abandoned tower next to it, a wheat patch and a windmill for harvesting clean energy.

Daniel Goffin
Daniel Goffin

More by Daniel Goffin

View profile
    • Like