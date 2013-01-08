Ken Barber

Lettering Workshop

I was so excited to be invited to conduct another workshop for the Art Directors Club of Metropolitan Washington (http://www.adcmw.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=62), that I decided to create a piece of lettering to help advertise the event.

Drawn with an official Type & Lettering pencil, of course (http://store.typeandlettering.com), on good ol' onionskin.

