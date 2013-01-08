Jimmy Nordlund

Nordic Ruby 2013 launched!

conference ruby sweden stockholm
Just launched the site for this year's Nordic Ruby conference. Check it out at nordicruby.org.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
