Aleksandra Kulecka

Baker on Nassau

Aleksandra Kulecka
Aleksandra Kulecka
  • Save
Baker on Nassau packaging bread label
Download color palette

A gourmet bread label design, handpainted in watercolours.

Full project in my Behance portfolio.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Aleksandra Kulecka
Aleksandra Kulecka

More by Aleksandra Kulecka

View profile
    • Like