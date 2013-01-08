The Butcher 18x24 Limited Edition Print

This tribute piece was done for an upcoming show at The Bricks in Ybor, FL. Bill "The Butcher" Cutting sports a massively awesome mustache and a variety of emotions in one of my favorite films of all time, Gangs of New York. The prints consists of five colors, two of which are metallic (gold and copper). Screen printed on French paper and hand numbered/signed.

Available in the Seventh.Ink Store.