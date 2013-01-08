Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

Lafayette

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Lafayette logo mark restaurant bar cafe script hand drawn french
Download color palette

Here's the final chosen one.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like