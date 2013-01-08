The Old House On Ridge Road...

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I really wanted to make something for fun and work on my icon skillz... I thought this playoff would be best. I also wanted to share something special that I really care about. I'm not from Cali but, originally from a small town in Upstate New York. It has been well over ten years since I lived in this house where I once grew up but, I remember it like it was yesterday. It wasn't amazing but, at least it was home. Anyways, I hope you all like it.