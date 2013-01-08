Barak Tamayo

Urban Homesteading Concept

Urban Homesteading Concept urban city farming homestead gardening logo corn building
Logo concept for a group that teaches people to homestead in the city.

Created at Anderson Marketing Group.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
