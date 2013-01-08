Ian Dale

Following

Ian Dale
Ian Dale
  • Save
Following path cross steps drawing message series messageseries sermon church painting illustration photoshop brush bible digital painting
Download color palette

Illustration for a sermon series called "Following", symbolizing how Christ calls his students to take up their crosses, deny themselves, and follow after him.

More work like this at http://www.behance.net/gallery/Sermon-Series-Illustrations/5895567

Ian Dale
Ian Dale

More by Ian Dale

View profile
    • Like