Cataldo Cappiello

Personal Logo

Cataldo Cappiello
Cataldo Cappiello
  • Save
Personal Logo logo vector illustrator fire
Download color palette

I am still searching for a nice logo which would represent me. I am messing around with my facial traits, and at the end I ended up with the idea of transforming my hair into flames, to give the sensation of a vulcanic mind. Feedback is welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Cataldo Cappiello
Cataldo Cappiello

More by Cataldo Cappiello

View profile
    • Like