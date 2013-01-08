Steven Held

Design Portfolio

Steven Held
Steven Held
  • Save
Design Portfolio website portfolio circle cmyk quotes creative html5 responsive css php slider logos graphic design print design web design
Download color palette

I've made a few changes to my graphic design portfolio. Comments, suggestions, constructive crits? Much appreciated all. Thanks.

http://www.StevenHeld.com

Steven Held
Steven Held

More by Steven Held

View profile
    • Like