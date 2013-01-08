New logo in progress

Thorsten Breyer

logo identity relaunch freelancer designer portfolio
…gettin' busy on my new logo for 2013. I'm not sure about the size/colour of the small text. Any feedback would be helpful!

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
