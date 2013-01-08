Makesum [Gif]

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Worked on this logo and custom lorem ipsum generator for fun with some friends a while back and it got hung up because everyone was so busy. I doubt it will ever see the light of day but I'm still pretty proud of it... sooo fingers crossed.