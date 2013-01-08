Morning App

Saw @ChrisMasterson 'Morning' shot and fancied a go on this idea as well. Here is my shot, it would be customisable to the user, weather along the top for the day or the week, time in 24hr or 12hr.

Also the bottom sections are selectable from a few different options, others could be reminders, facebook and twitter notifications etc. News feed rolling along the bottom can be set to your news source. Each headline is clickable and takes you to the skynews app for example.