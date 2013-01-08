Morning App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Saw @ChrisMasterson 'Morning' shot and fancied a go on this idea as well. Here is my shot, it would be customisable to the user, weather along the top for the day or the week, time in 24hr or 12hr.
Also the bottom sections are selectable from a few different options, others could be reminders, facebook and twitter notifications etc. News feed rolling along the bottom can be set to your news source. Each headline is clickable and takes you to the skynews app for example.