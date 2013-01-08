Andrew Lazarus

Realism + Depth

Andrew Lazarus
Andrew Lazarus
  • Save
Realism + Depth business card render realistic letshed
Download color palette

Still a little noisy, but i guess that can be improved by uping the render / lowering the ISO

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Andrew Lazarus
Andrew Lazarus

More by Andrew Lazarus

View profile
    • Like