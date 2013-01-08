SpellRush Menu

Tobias Ahlin

First preview of a game I've been working on. Tried a style that I've never played with before—very playful and quirky. I'm putting a lot of effort into getting all the little details and animations exactly right. If you like word games, you're gonna love this :)

You should follow SpellRush on twitter here.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
