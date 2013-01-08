Nick Kumbari

Movies Folder

Nick Kumbari
Nick Kumbari
Hire Me
  • Save
Movies Folder movie film icon app yellow illustration video gallery
Download color palette

Video Gallery icon for upcoming app.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Nick Kumbari
Nick Kumbari
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Kumbari

View profile
    • Like