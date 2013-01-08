Paddy Donnelly

Tito Ticket Machine

Paddy Donnelly
Paddy Donnelly
  • Save
Tito Ticket Machine tito ticket ticketing ticket machine machine retro printer handle
Download color palette

The guys over at Tito are doing some exciting things in the world of ticketing. I worked on creating a little ticket machine mascot for their site.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Paddy Donnelly
Paddy Donnelly

More by Paddy Donnelly

View profile
    • Like