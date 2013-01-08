🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New card up on Lettersketch!
The Twisted greeting card features a hand stamped block print in gold metallic ink on 100# cover weight Neenah recycled quest ivory stock. Inside is blank. Card measures 5.75" x 4.5" and comes with matching A7 envelope. Card is packaged in a cellophane sleeve.