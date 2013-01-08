Mårten Lundin

Tribute to Cheburashka

Mårten Lundin
Mårten Lundin
  • Save
Tribute to Cheburashka illustration
Download color palette

Working on an image of Cheburashka and Gena - classic Russian TV characters from my childhood. (Drutten o Gena in Sweden).

Made just for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Mårten Lundin
Mårten Lundin

More by Mårten Lundin

View profile
    • Like