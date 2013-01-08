Derrick Castle

A New Temptation - Sketch

derrick castle derrick straw castle nashvillemafia design graphic design illustration art americana nashville drawing castle snake tattoo skull temptation apple
Sketch for a design I'm working on for one of my favorite bands from the 80's

