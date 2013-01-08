Peter Burch | March

Boxing Flyer Typography

Peter Burch | March
Peter Burch | March
  • Save
Boxing Flyer Typography boxing flyer type futura greyscale
Download color palette

Draft poster/flyer layout for charity boxing event. Would be interested in community feedback on typography before it goes to print.
Full version: http://www.brandify.co.uk/boxing-flyer.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Peter Burch | March
Peter Burch | March

More by Peter Burch | March

View profile
    • Like